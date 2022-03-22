2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wrong-way detection systems to be installed in Cleveland

Warning signs to prevent wrong way drivers
Warning signs to prevent wrong way drivers(WAVE)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking to prevent wrong-way crashes with the installation of wrong-way detections systems.

According to ODOT, “the system will be installed on a 22-mile-long stretch of both I-71 and I-90 between West 150thSt. and East 140thSt. in Cuyahoga County. Work is expected to take place in 2023 and includes installation of “wrong-way” signs that flash when activated and 50 detection devices at 25 locations”.

The State says that section was chosen due to statewide analysis of wrong-way crashes. Wrong-way crashes made up only .01% of all crashes in Ohio, however, they are more likely to be deadly.

Here’s how it works:

“When a detector senses a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on the ramp, it immediately triggers a pair of “WRONG WAY” signs with lighted borders that flash rapidly to alert drivers of their mistake. A second detector looks further down the ramp to determine if the vehicle has continued down the ramp, which triggers a second set of “DO NOT ENTER” and “WRONG WAY” signs, also with lighted borders, to flash rapidly.

An alert is sent to the Ohio Department of Transportation Traffic Management Center in Columbus which notifies local law enforcement.

Each installation has a camera that provides a short video clip that is received by ODOT’s Traffic Management Center. This video can be reviewed to confirm whether the system was accurately triggered by a wrong-way driver.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

FILE - Tornado siren
Ohio cancels statewide tornado drill for March 23
The Lorain Police Department on Tuesday issued a warning regarding fake Tylenol pills.
Lorain Police Department sends fake Tylenol warning
Wrong-way detection systems to be installed in Cleveland
Wrong-way driver detection system being installed in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Family of 19-year-old found dead months after she went missing escorted from Warrenville Heights police station