Wrong-way detection systems to be installed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking to prevent wrong-way crashes with the installation of wrong-way detections systems.

According to ODOT, “the system will be installed on a 22-mile-long stretch of both I-71 and I-90 between West 150thSt. and East 140thSt. in Cuyahoga County. Work is expected to take place in 2023 and includes installation of “wrong-way” signs that flash when activated and 50 detection devices at 25 locations”.

The State says that section was chosen due to statewide analysis of wrong-way crashes. Wrong-way crashes made up only .01% of all crashes in Ohio, however, they are more likely to be deadly.

Here’s how it works:

“When a detector senses a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on the ramp, it immediately triggers a pair of “WRONG WAY” signs with lighted borders that flash rapidly to alert drivers of their mistake. A second detector looks further down the ramp to determine if the vehicle has continued down the ramp, which triggers a second set of “DO NOT ENTER” and “WRONG WAY” signs, also with lighted borders, to flash rapidly.

An alert is sent to the Ohio Department of Transportation Traffic Management Center in Columbus which notifies local law enforcement.

Each installation has a camera that provides a short video clip that is received by ODOT’s Traffic Management Center. This video can be reviewed to confirm whether the system was accurately triggered by a wrong-way driver.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.