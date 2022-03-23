12-year-old girl reported missing in Elyria

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking the public for help locating a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing several days ago.

According to the Elyria Police Department, Destinii Payne was reported as a runaway from her Harwood Street residence on March 21.

Payne is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

“If you are found to be harboring Destinii, you will be criminally charged,” Elyria police shared on Facebook.

Anyone with information about Payne’s location can call detectives at 440-326-1205.

