2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

12-year-old girl reported missing in Elyria

Destinii Payne
Destinii Payne(Source: Elyria police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking the public for help locating a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing several days ago.

According to the Elyria Police Department, Destinii Payne was reported as a runaway from her Harwood Street residence on March 21.

Payne is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

“If you are found to be harboring Destinii, you will be criminally charged,” Elyria police shared on Facebook.

Anyone with information about Payne’s location can call detectives at 440-326-1205.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football practice...
Deshaun Watson to address media Friday in Berea
Hudson mayor suggests ice fishing could lead to prostitution
More than a dozen applicants interested in the job after former Hudson mayor’s infamous ice fishing comments
15 years to life: Lake County man sentenced for murder of 1-month-old son
15 years to life: Lake County man sentenced for murder of 1-month-old son
More than a dozen applicants interested in the job after former Hudson mayor’s infamous ice...
More than a dozen applicants want the job after former Hudson mayor’s infamous ice fishing comments
Family of Bedford father, daughter, lash out at their convicted killers
3 suspects sentenced in connection to murders of Bedford man, his teen daughter