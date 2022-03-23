14-year-old girl fighting for her life after being accidentally shot in the face

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old girl from Cleveland is still fighting for her life at MetroHealth after being shot in the face.

“This is killing me,” said the victim’s mother, Tina Holden. “It’s killing me seeing my baby laying up there like that helpless.”

On Saturday, Tina Holden says her 14-year-old daughter, Christine Holden was at a friend’s house in the Garden Valley neighborhood on Cleveland’s East Side.

“From what Christine, what she communicated, she said it was an accident,” Holden said. “She was with her friend, she was playing with the gun and the gun hit her in the face and the sad part about it, Christine is more worried about everybody else instead of herself.”

Cleveland police told 19 News the shooting was accidental, and it was another child that accidentally shot Christine. At this point, they are still investigating what happened, and no arrests have been made, but it’s possible there could be charges for improper storage of the gun.

“I just wish they’d just put these guns down,” Holden pleaded. “I never imagined myself in this type of predicament before and I would never wish this on nobody else. I just wish people would put these guns down because it’s not a good thing seeing my baby laying up there like that. It’s not and I can’t do nothing about that.”

Christine is a 9th grader at East Technical High School. Her mom said Christine is on a ventilator, but she can communicate a bit.

“But right now, she’s aware that me and her dad is there,” her mother said. “She’s aware that she’s alive like I said she’s communicating. She explained what happened and that’s it I’m just glad my baby alive, that’s it.”

Christine’s mom says she’s not sure how much longer her daughter’s going to be here in the hospital, but she’s praying she’ll be able to come home in the next couple of weeks.

