14-year-old Trumbull County girl missing

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Lorianne (Lorry) Satterlee of North Bloomfield.

Satterlee was described as 5′4″ tall, 130 pounds, with hot pink hair.

She may be in the Warren area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Call the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 330-675-4039 if you see her or know where she may be.

Lorianne (Lorry) Satterlee (Trumbull County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.