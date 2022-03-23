2 Strong 4 Bullies
14-year-old Trumbull County girl missing

Lorianne (Lorry) Satterlee
Lorianne (Lorry) Satterlee(Trumbull County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Lorianne (Lorry) Satterlee of North Bloomfield.

Satterlee was described as 5′4″ tall, 130 pounds, with hot pink hair.

She may be in the Warren area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Call the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 330-675-4039 if you see her or know where she may be.

Lorianne (Lorry) Satterlee
Lorianne (Lorry) Satterlee(Trumbull County Sheriff's Office)

