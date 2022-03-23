3 adults seriously injured during overnight crash, Cleveland EMS says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were seriously injured late Tuesday night due to a crash near the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The two-car crash was reported just before midnight near the intersection of Fulton Road and Denison Avenue.

According to a Cleveland EMS supervisor, three adults were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

2 Car MVA with injuries. Fulton and Denison Avenue. 3 transported to Metro Medical Health Center. One detained on scene. The traffic lights are out at this intersection. A power box was struck. The Illuminating Company is on scene. pic.twitter.com/dvPJa3y9Wx — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) March 23, 2022

FirstEnergy crews were also requested to the scene due to a damage utility box impacting traffic lights in the area.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are still under investigation.

