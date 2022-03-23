2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 adults seriously injured during overnight crash, Cleveland EMS says

By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were seriously injured late Tuesday night due to a crash near the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The two-car crash was reported just before midnight near the intersection of Fulton Road and Denison Avenue.

According to a Cleveland EMS supervisor, three adults were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

FirstEnergy crews were also requested to the scene due to a damage utility box impacting traffic lights in the area.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

