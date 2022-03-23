2 Strong 4 Bullies
66 year-long fight for land comes to an end in Lorain County

By Aria Janel
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Ohio (WOIO) - In 1956 the Teeple family lost 32 acres of their farm to LaGrange Township.

They wanted to use the land for water supply, they offered to pay the family $14,000 for the land.

“He didn’t accept the check it’s still in the county treasury,” said Marilyn Teeple. “That was one thing my dad said, take the water, don’t take my land.”

However, they weren’t looking to compromise, they took the land from the Teeples family under what’s called eminent domain. They used it until 1990 when Teeple said it sat idle.

“That’s when they went with rural water,” said Teeple. “And again my dad asked for the land back and since 1990 they haven’t used it. And over the years we’ve tried to ask for it back.”

The answer to their request has always been no.

But a few weeks ago, the town posted in the local paper that they were looking to sell the land, and were asking for bids.

Teeple along with a few others placed a bid, but she doesn’t believe she’ll win back her family’s land because she isn’t bidding more than $14,000.

“Money, it’s all about money now,” said Teeple.

The 19 News Troubleshooter team went to speak with someone from the township about the land, but no one was available to talk.

The town will be holding a meeting on Thursday night and will announce who will receive the bid for the land.

