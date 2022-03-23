Amherst residents want action from city to clean up ‘hoarder’ house that’s been vacant since 2013

AMHERST, OHIO (WOIO) - Since 2013, the neighbors on Jackson Street have been trying to get a vacant home cleaned up.

“At some point, it has to be a health and safety issue,” said Kelly Post, whose father lives next door to the home.

The 19 News troubleshooter team went out to the property to see what neighbors described as, ”a smelly mess.”

There was trash all over the front and back yards of the property, holes in the roof, and a vacant note on the mailbox.

“The backdoor was kicked open, the stench when the weather warms up, also the vermin and the feral cats going in and out its a real health concern,” said Susan Conkle that lives next door.

19 News discovered that the Lorain County Health Department came out to the home twice last year and filed an investigation report.

Some of the reports noted the smell coming from the home. One inspector wrote that there were piles of trash and other stuff that were at least 4-feet tall throughout the house.

Each of the three reports ended by saying their findings were sent to city officials.

“We don’t want to come across as we’re bashing the city but we just want something done,” said Post.

A note from the city stating that if the grass isn’t cut and the yard isn’t cleaned in five days, the city would clean it up and charge the homeowner is posted on the front door. That letter was dated May of 2021.

The neighbors went to a town hall meeting to see why the yard wasn’t cleaned up 10 months ago, but weren’t given the answer they wanted.

“That we could go get our own lawyer and fight it personally,” said neighbor Linda Turley.

The 19 News troubleshooter team went by town hall to see why the city hadn’t cleaned up the mess but the door was locked, so our team sent out an email and called but no answer.

“It’s really sad, that was a beautiful house at one point,” said Post.

