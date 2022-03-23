Car crashes into deputy’s cruiser blocking road in Elyria Township, firefighters say
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed into a Lorain County Sheriff’s Office cruiser blocking the road due to a large water main break on March 21, the Elyria Township Fire Department confirmed.
The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office had to close North Ridge Road between Clinton and Elyria Avenue.
A car then crashed into one of the patrol cars blocking the road, ETFD stated.
ETFD confirmed two people were involved, including the deputy, but neither were injured.
A fire engine, squad, and command SUV were brought to the scene by ETFD.
ETFD shared these photos of the crash:
