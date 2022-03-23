Change of plea expected from man accused of kidnapping 5-year-old Stark County girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A change of plea hearing is scheduled for March 30 in federal court for the man accused of kidnapping a five-year-old Jackson Township girl last November.

Jonathan Stinnet will appear before U.S. District Judge James Gwin.

Jonathan Lee Stinnett (Source: McLean County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Jackson Township police, Stinnet was the boyfriend of the victim’s babysitter.

Police said on Nov. 11, 2021, Stinnet told his girlfriend he was taking the little girl to McDonald’s.

The babysitter grew concerned when Stinnet failed to return and called the child’s mother, who called 911, police said.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert and Stinnet and the little girl were found in Bloomington, Illinois around 6 p.m. on Nov. 12.

The child was safely returned to her family.

