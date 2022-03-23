2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Heights residents clean up after high winds topples tree, damage cars

By Syeda Abbas and Devin Higgins
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents at the Wilson Building on Lennox Road woke up Wednesday to a tree has blown over into their parking lot along with downed power lines and major damage to their vehicles.

Resident Joel Edwardson’s truck was one of three vehicles severely damaged and said it’s put him in a serious financial situation, due to not having full coverage on his insurance.

“Yeah, it was my livelihood. I don’t have a way to pay for it really,” he said.

Fellow resident Jordan Doore said she feels lucky to have parked in the middle of the lot away from the trees.

“I was purely shocked,” she said. “I walked out and I was like, oh my gosh, I didn’t even know there was a storm or any anything like that,” Doore said.

The people affected were left picking up the pieces and those who were not counting their blessings.

With more high winds anticipated for this week and into the Spring Edwardson said it’s put a damper on both his life and commute.

“Yeah there are always branches falling,” he said.

19 News contacted the building’s management office but they haven’t issued a comment.

We also reached out to First Energy and they said the power was restored to the area by 12:30 p.m.

