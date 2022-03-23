2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man dies in shooting on Garfield Heights border

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old Cleveland man was killed in a shooting on the Cleveland-Garfield Heights border Tuesday evening.

Cleveland police were called to the intersection of Warner Road and Grand Division Avenue around 9 p.m. for a report of a man shot.

When officers arrived, Darryl Jackson was found lying in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

At this time, there are no arrests and Cleveland police said a person of interest has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked call police at 216-623-5464.

