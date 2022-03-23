Cleveland teenager dies after being shot in a drive-by shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old died Tuesday evening after being shot in a drive-by shooting outside of his home in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 11600 block of Ohlman Avenue.

The victim, TyShawn Lee, was dropped off at the University Hospitals emergency room by private transport, police said.

Lee was pronounced dead at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the neck.

According to police, the shooter fled the scene in a dark colored SUV and remains on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

