Cuyahoga Heights Schools unveil new mascot; old name considered a slur for Native Americans

By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Heights Schools district unveiled its new mascot this week in a transition away from the district’s old logo which many consider a racial slur for Native Americans.

Over 60 suggestions were submitted to district officials from parents, students, alumni, and other community members during the renaming process, but Cuyahoga Heights Schools superintendent Tom Evans said the decision was narrowed down to “RedWolves.”

The final selection was revealed during an all-school assembly on March 22.

“Mrs. Halle McPherson, our art teacher, and some of the art students will start work on what our RedWolf is going to look like,” Evans said. “We’re going to do some research on some trademarks and we’ll develop that so we can start putting our logo on our uniforms and our shirts as we move forward.”

“Student sections could be called the ‘Den’ or the ‘Wolfpack,’ and the elementary students can be the ‘Pups’ and grow into the ‘Wolves’,” a high school senior said.

The Cuyahoga Heights Board of Education will formally approve the RedWolves as the mascot during a March 23 meeting.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

