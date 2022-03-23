Elyria police arrest driver in hit-skip accident that injured 5-year-old boy

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting a five-year-old boy and then fleeing the scene is now in custody, Elyria police said.

The hit-skip accident happened in the 100 block of Bath Street around 5:42 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22.

The child was struck while crossing the street.

Elyria Police Chief William Pelko said officer’s located the suspect’s car around 11 a.m. Wednesday and arrested Christopher Allgood, 27, of Elyria.

Christopher Allgood ((Source: Elyria police))

Allgood is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury and driving with a suspended license.

Chief Pelko the boy and was flown to University Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, where he received medical treatment and is expected to be released sometime Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.