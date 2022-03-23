Employees forced to ground at gunpoint during robbery at Cleveland Family Dollar (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are asking the public to help identify two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Cleveland.

According to Second District officials, two male suspects forced two employees at a Clark Avenue Family Dollar location to open the register at gunpoint and get on the ground.

The suspects then hopped over the counter and stole money from the register before escaping in a silver Lexus 350 SUV.

Both male suspects were wearing dark hooded-sweatshirts and blue gloves during the armed robbery.

On 3-14-22, two suspects with guns entered Family Dollar, located at 2704 Clark Ave. The suspects told two employees at... Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call investigators at 216-623-2714 or 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.