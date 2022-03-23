Tornadoes possible with fast-moving storms Wednesday in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is a slight risk for tornadoes with the fast-moving storms in the Cleveland area Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH for our southern tier of counties until 10 PM.

*TORNADO WATCH* for all counties in red south of Akron. This means that tornadoes are possible in these areas until 10:00 PM. @cleveland19news #ohwx pic.twitter.com/IgAIkPVDx2 — Samantha Roberts ☔ (@SamRobertsWX) March 23, 2022

A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in the Watch area during the Watch time.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is also in effect for many western counties until 9 PM.

A SEVERE T'STORM WATCH has been issued for the areas highlighted in pink until 9PM.



Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes are possible. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/cMDcY6p7hA — Kelly Dobeck ⛈ (@KellyDWeather) March 23, 2022

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in the Watch area during the Watch time.

Widely scattered showers and storms will continue to develop over the next several hours, and some of these may be strong to severe.

The main threats with thunderstorms today will be damaging winds, torrential rain, frequent lightning, and large hail.

A tornado cannot be ruled out.

What we are watching this afternoon. ⤵️ https://t.co/xhDFtyyye3 — Samantha Roberts ☔ (@SamRobertsWX) March 23, 2022

Have a way to get your severe weather warnings, should we see any issued.

A great way to get timely warnings is with our free 19 First Alert Weather app.

Your iPhone weather app is available in the iTunes App Store.

Your Android weather app is available in the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.