Tornadoes possible with fast-moving storms Wednesday in Northeast Ohio

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is a slight risk for tornadoes with the fast-moving storms in the Cleveland area Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH for our southern tier of counties until 10 PM.

A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in the Watch area during the Watch time.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is also in effect for many western counties until 9 PM.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in the Watch area during the Watch time.

Widely scattered showers and storms will continue to develop over the next several hours, and some of these may be strong to severe.

The main threats with thunderstorms today will be damaging winds, torrential rain, frequent lightning, and large hail.

A tornado cannot be ruled out.

Have a way to get your severe weather warnings, should we see any issued.

A great way to get timely warnings is with our free 19 First Alert Weather app.

Your iPhone weather app is available in the iTunes App Store.

Your Android weather app is available in the Google Play Store.

