FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain today then storms in the mix later this afternoon; potential for severe weather

19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It could get active later this afternoon and this evening as fast moving thunderstorms will be tracking through northeast Ohio. There is the possibility of a few of these storms reaching severe limits. Wind damage and hail the main threats. A cold front will be rolling through this evening. It’s basically a light to moderate rain this morning. The instability goes up this afternoon allowing the storms to develop or track into our area. It’ll be a spring like day temperature wide as many will get above 60 degrees. southeast winds will gust well over 30 mph. The storm threat ends this evening from west to east. The rest of the night should be fairly quiet. A warm night ahead as temperatures fall into the upper 40s by morning. Tomorrow will be dry. Mostly cloudy and blustery. Afternoon temperatures in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

