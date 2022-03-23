Grocery store shut down as so-called nuisance property is re-opened by court order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -For 17 days the metal shutters stayed closed at the American Food Mart at West 80th and Detroit and Abe’s Beauty Supply, next door was boarded up, after the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors office ordered them closed as nuisance properties.

But on Wednesday, Subhi Husien, the owner of the food mart was preparing to re-open his store, for at least the next 30 days, following an order by a judge.

The stores were closed following an investigation by the prosecutor’s office and Cleveland Police that they said exposed rampant drug activity around the businesses, and according to the complaint filed at the Cuyahoga County Courthouse, during a warrant that was executed at the Beauty Supply Store, they uncovered drugs and guns.

The Beauty Supply Store remains closed, but all along Husien, who said his family has owned the food mart for over 40 years said his store and employees had no connection to the drug activity.

The judge in granting the order to allow the food mart to re-open for 30 days required that security be hired and Husien said he will take it a step further and post an armed security guard in front of the store.

Brittany Young who lives in the neighborhood was thrilled to hear that the grocery store was re-opening.

“It needs to be open because there are people around here that need this store,” Young said, “I didn’t think it was right to close the store because what is going on in the community that not his fault, he cannot control the drug community.”

A senior citizen who gets on the bus in front of the store, however, said once the stores closed it cut down significantly on the number of people buying and selling drugs in the area, including she said, right inside the bus stop.

Husien said he was thrilled to have the store back open and is looking forward to getting back to serving the neighborhood.

A hearing is scheduled for April 18th, but it is unclear if a final decision on the future of the store will be made at that time.

