LIVE: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delivers State of the State Address

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delivered his State of the State Address on March 23.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. DeWine delivered his State of the State Address at 12 p.m. on March 23.

DeWine was joined by members of the General Assembly in the Ohio House Chamber at the Statehouse in Columbus, in which he spoke about the strength of the state and his vision for the state’s future.

This address is the last State of the State address before the 2022 midterm election cycle, which Gov. DeWine’s seat is up for grabs.

This story will be updated after Gov. DeWine’s speech.

