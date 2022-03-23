Man found dead in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed in the city’s Glenville neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Cleveland police said the victim was found around 1 p.m. in the area of East 124th Street and Superior Avenue.

Officers on the scene said the victim suffered gunshot wounds.

His name has not been released.

The shooter remains on the loose and anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

