2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mountain lion runs inside California business

A mountain lion was captured after it ran into business in California. (Credit: KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A mountain lion has been captured after it ran inside a business in California.

Animal control and law enforcement tried to sedate the mountain lion, but failed. This is when the animal ran into the business.

“When I first looked up I saw a cat hit the door, hit the partition, and wander through,” said Mark Waterhouse, an employee of Morse Micro Offices.

He said the mountain lion went into the nearby lab, which typically has 10 people working inside, but a power outage had sent them home early.

“It just decided this is where it wanted to be I guess,” he said. “It put itself in the back of the lab.”

Authorities were able to tranquilize the mountain lion shortly afterwards.

No injuries were reported, and animal control now has custody of the mountain lion.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

19 News
3 adults seriously injured during overnight crash, Cleveland EMS says
11-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound, Cleveland police say
11-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound, Cleveland police say
Questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson began Tuesday on Capitol Hill....
LIVE: Defending her record, Supreme Court nominee Jackson returns for 3rd day of hearings
Anne Neuberger, the White House’s deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging...
FBI sees growing Russian hacker interest in US energy firms
Jonathan Stinnett (Source: Jackson Township Police)
Change of plea expected from man accused of kidnapping 5-year-old Stark County girl