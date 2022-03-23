Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in Tallmadge
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old man was killed Tuesday after he was struck by a car while walking.
According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, the accident happened around 9 p.m. on Tallmadge Road.
The unnamed victim was struck by a vehicle travelling eastbound.
EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene at 9:12 p.m.
There is no word on the driver who struck the pedestrian.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
