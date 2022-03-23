2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: 2-year-old boy fatally shot in Euclid

Euclid Police investigate 'tragic death' of 2-year-old boy
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the death of a 2-year-old boy last week has now been ruled a homicide.

According to Euclid police, Zion Lee Scruggs-Banks died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators initially responded to a Shoreview Avenue home on March 18.

Scruggs-Banks was pronounced dead in an emergency room at Hillcrest Hospital, medical examiner records show.

Euclid police have not released any details regarding the circumstances that led up to the shooting, but the department said no arrests have been made.

