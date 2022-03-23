Reward out on Akron fugitive wanted for gross sexual imposition of a juvenile, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of 31-year-old fugitive Kenneth Thomas wanted for gross sexual imposition of a juvenile, Akron Police confirmed.

In addition to the Akron Police Department, Thomas is wanted by the United States Marshals Service.

Thomas was described by police as 6′3″ tall and approximately 172 pounds.

He was last known to be living in the Akron or Cleveland area, according to police.

Call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or click here to send a web tip if you have any information on Thomas.

Kenneth Thomas (Akron Police)

