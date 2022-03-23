RTA Healthline passengers concerned after murder inside bus near downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Passengers who ride the RTA Healthline through the heart of Cleveland have expressed concern after a man was murdered on a bus Monday night.

“That could’ve been me on that bus or just anyone. It’s just crazy,” said Reggie Williams, while standing on the platform at Euclid and East 24th.

He told 19 News he rides the Healthline for work.

It’s one of the city’s busiest routes; averaging about 20,000 rides per day, or ten percent of all rides in the entire RTA system, according to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority.

A man was shot and killed on an RTA bus near East 30th and Euclid tonight. The healthline — a critical service for a lot of people, including college students. pic.twitter.com/WGnsZvx7il — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) March 22, 2022

Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, police said 21-year-old David Kittreles was shot and killed near the back of a bus around Euclid and East 30th.

Kittreles was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Cleveland police have arrested Delorn Martin, 28, of Cleveland.

Delorn Martin ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

According to police, Kittreles and his girlfriend entered the bus and walked to the back where Martin was sitting with his girlfriend.

Kittreles then allegedly began punching Martin and during the fight, Martin pulled out a gun and shot him, police said.

“Nowadays, security should be on the bus,” Williams told 19 News. “Or metal detectors. People are just going to work and things like that [happen]. It doesn’t make sense.”

Late last year, transit police announced a plan to hire ten unarmed ambassadors and social workers to help defuse situations on buses, trains, platforms, and at bus stops.

While the RTA would continue to employ armed police officers, Chief Deirdre Jones told 19 News in October that the plan would allow the department to reduce its police footprint.

We reached out to an RTA spokesperson to see if this incident would have any impact on those plans, which are set to be implemented later this year.

The spokesperson said he would confer with Chief Jones; as of late Tuesday, we’ve not heard back.

