2 men try and carjack Akron pizza delivery driver

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Marco’s Pizza delivery driver told Akron police two men tried to carjack him Wednesday evening.

The victim told officers he was making a delivery to a home in the 2100 block of Mila Court around 9:20 p.m., but when he arrived, he discovered the home was vacant.

According to the police report, the two suspects, one of whom was armed with a gun, then approached the teenager and took his cell phone.

They also tried to take the victim’s car, but were unsuccessful, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

