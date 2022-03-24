Akron installs 28 speed tables in residential neighborhoods

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron city workers have started installing a total of 28 speed tables throughout several neighborhoods.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said speed tables are raised areas placed at mid-block points across roadways and are designed to limit the speed at which vehicles travel.

Horrigan said during their pilot program in 2020, there was a 23% reduction in speeders.

“Speeding in residential areas is one of the most common concerns we hear from Akron residents, and with the successful testing of the speed tables in several neighborhoods, we can now implement the program throughout all of Akron’s wards,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.

Speed Table Installation 28 speed tables are set to be installed across Akron. Placed in the middle of roadways, these tables are meant to curb speeding in neighborhoods. You can see one in action below, and visit this interactive map to see where they will be placed: https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/1/edit?mid=19r-_3i4Vmo50YGu4O3tayyZawPBgS_2k&ll=41.077340919087014%2C-81.54859933286131&z=13 Posted by City of Akron, Ohio - Mayor's Office on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

The below streets will be getting the street tables:

Crosby Street (2)

Maple Street

Gorge Boulevard (2)

W. Miller Avenue (2)

Diagonal Road (2)

Storer Avenue (2)

Wildwood Avenue (2)

Inman Street (2)

Wedgewood Drive (2)

N. Firestone Boulevard (2)

Garman Road (2)

Castle Boulevard (4)

Florida Avenue

Adelaide Boulevard (2)

Horrigan said installation began on March 21 and will take nine to 12 weeks for all to be installed.

