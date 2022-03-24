Beth Holloway reflects on memories of her 18-year-old daughter who went missing in 2005

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beth Holloway reminisced on memories she has of her 18-year-old daughter, Natalie, who disappeared on a high school trip to Aruba back in 2005.

It’s a story she’s shared with the world, and on Thursday, she spoke her truth at the 2022 Amber Alert conference at the Independence Civic Center.

She says she wants to empower others so no child ever goes missing.

“Back in the day, when I was in Aruba and I didn’t have 911 to call,” she said.

Chief John Majoy is the chairman of the Northeast Ohio Amber Alert Committee, who tells 19 News the numbers for missing children are getting worse.

“I think that it’s going up slightly, not tremendously, but enough that it is a cause of concern,” he said.

Chief Majoy told 19 News they can reach up to 1.2 million people when they send out an Amber Alert in a span of twenty minutes.

For Holloway, this is not just a conference.

It’s her way off stopping evil in its tracks.

The evil that took her daughter away from her.

“It’s a journey that will never end,” she added.

