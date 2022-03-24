Catalytic converter theft suspect wanted in Akron, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A catalytic converter thief is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying the suspect.
Police said the suspect driving a Chevrolet Cobalt trespassed onto the property of Oriana House at 885 E. Buchtel Ave. and stole catalytic converters from two cars in the employee parking lot on March 3.
Take a close look at the photos of the suspect and the Cobalt shared by APD:
If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this crime, call Akron Police Det. Sgt. M. Joyner at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).
Reference report #22-025659.
Callers can stay anonymous.
Call 911 if you see the suspect but do not approach, call 911 instead.
