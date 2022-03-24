2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Catalytic converter theft suspect wanted in Akron, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A catalytic converter thief is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying the suspect.

Police said the suspect driving a Chevrolet Cobalt trespassed onto the property of Oriana House at 885 E. Buchtel Ave. and stole catalytic converters from two cars in the employee parking lot on March 3.

Take a close look at the photos of the suspect and the Cobalt shared by APD:

Catalytic converter theft suspect wanted in Akron, police say
Catalytic converter theft suspect wanted in Akron, police say(Akron Police)
Catalytic converter theft suspect wanted in Akron, police say
Catalytic converter theft suspect wanted in Akron, police say(Akron Police)
Catalytic converter theft suspect wanted in Akron, police say
Catalytic converter theft suspect wanted in Akron, police say(Akron Police)

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this crime, call Akron Police Det. Sgt. M. Joyner at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reference report #22-025659.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Call 911 if you see the suspect but do not approach, call 911 instead.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

Rioter who destroyed Cleveland business sentenced to 48 months in prison
Rioter who destroyed Cleveland business sentenced to 48 months in prison
Agents enter a motel room to speak with a suspected victim of human trafficking
19 News gets firsthand look at undercover human trafficking sting in Northeast Ohio
19 News gets firsthand look at undercover human trafficking sting in Northeast Ohio
19 News gets firsthand look at undercover human trafficking sting in Northeast Ohio
BB gun confiscated from student’s car at Rocky River High School, police say