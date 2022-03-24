AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A catalytic converter thief is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying the suspect.

Police said the suspect driving a Chevrolet Cobalt trespassed onto the property of Oriana House at 885 E. Buchtel Ave. and stole catalytic converters from two cars in the employee parking lot on March 3.

Take a close look at the photos of the suspect and the Cobalt shared by APD:

Catalytic converter theft suspect wanted in Akron, police say (Akron Police)

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this crime, call Akron Police Det. Sgt. M. Joyner at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reference report #22-025659.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Call 911 if you see the suspect but do not approach, call 911 instead.

