2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Clinic sends more than 25 pallets of healthcare supplies to Ukraine

(Source: Cleveland Clinic)
(Source: Cleveland Clinic)((Source: Cleveland Clinic))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic shipped medical supplies to humanitarian aid hubs in Ukraine near the Poland, Hungary and Slovakia borders.

Clinic officials said the items, which include, surgical supplies, syringes, catheters, bandages, personal protective equipment and more, will be then distributed to various locations throughout Ukraine.

“As a global organization, our care for the community extends around the world,” said Steve Downey, Chief Supply Chain and Patient Support Services Officer at Cleveland Clinic. “Health crises know no borders, and neither does our responsibility to support clinicians caring for those who are suffering.”

More than 25 pallets were loaded up on March 23 and are expected to reach their final destination in about seven-10 days.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

Akron pizza delivery driver set up and robbed on a delivery
Akron pizza delivery driver set up and robbed at gunpoint on a delivery
2 males were shot near East 112th and Benham Avenue on the city's east side.
2 teens shot on Cleveland’s East Side
Social media blows up after Deshaun Watson’s first Cleveland news conference
Social media blows up after Deshaun Watson’s first Cleveland news conference
Akron pizza delivery driver set up and robbed on a delivery
Akron pizza delivery driver set up and robbed on a delivery
Collaborative Investigation Nets Approximately 10 kilograms of hallucinogenic drug...
$1 million worth of DMT seized in Stark County drug bust