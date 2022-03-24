Cleveland Clinic sends more than 25 pallets of healthcare supplies to Ukraine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic shipped medical supplies to humanitarian aid hubs in Ukraine near the Poland, Hungary and Slovakia borders.

Clinic officials said the items, which include, surgical supplies, syringes, catheters, bandages, personal protective equipment and more, will be then distributed to various locations throughout Ukraine.

“As a global organization, our care for the community extends around the world,” said Steve Downey, Chief Supply Chain and Patient Support Services Officer at Cleveland Clinic. “Health crises know no borders, and neither does our responsibility to support clinicians caring for those who are suffering.”

More than 25 pallets were loaded up on March 23 and are expected to reach their final destination in about seven-10 days.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.