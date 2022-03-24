Confirmed EF-0 tornado Wednesday in Huron County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado struck Richmond Township in Huron County on Wednesday evening.

Richmond Township is four miles southwest of Willard.

The tornado had estimated peak winds of 85 mph and produced a short path length of 0.8 miles.

The path width was 100 yards.

The brief tornado touched down at 6:11 PM and lifted at 6:13 PM.

The tornado started south of Coder Road, moved northeast across the road, and damaged a metal barn.

It also pushed a fifth wheel trailer and caved in garage doors.

The tornado continued northeast, crossed Bigham Road, and dissipated.

Debris was left on Bigham Road.

