2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Confirmed EF-0 tornado Wednesday in Huron County

Tornado Path
Tornado Path(NWS Cleveland)
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado struck Richmond Township in Huron County on Wednesday evening.

Richmond Township is four miles southwest of Willard.

The tornado had estimated peak winds of 85 mph and produced a short path length of 0.8 miles.

The path width was 100 yards.

The brief tornado touched down at 6:11 PM and lifted at 6:13 PM.

The tornado started south of Coder Road, moved northeast across the road, and damaged a metal barn.

It also pushed a fifth wheel trailer and caved in garage doors.

The tornado continued northeast, crossed Bigham Road, and dissipated.

Debris was left on Bigham Road.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

19
19 First Alert Forecast - 3/25/2022
19
Accumulating snow, strong winds expected in Northeast Ohio this weekend (19 First Alert Weather)
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Accumulating snow, strong winds in Northeast Ohio this weekend
19 First Alert Forecast 3/25/22
19 First Alert Forecast 3/25/22
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 3/24/2022