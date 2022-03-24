Contractor arrested for alleged theft of approximately $150,000 from Portage County homeowner

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio contractor was arrested on allegations of theft from a Portage County homeowner, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives and deputies began investigating a case of theft by the contractor, identified as Neil Wolfe, of approximately $150,000 after a homeowner reported that he failed to finish a project after compensation.

Wolfe, of the Neil Construction Company, was taken into custody last week on a probable cause warrant for felonious theft, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Court records show that a $50,000 bond was set for Wolfe at his arraignment. He’s due back in court in April.

