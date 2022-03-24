2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Deshaun Watson arrives to Cleveland Browns facility in Berea

By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson arrived to the Cleveland Browns facility late Thursday morning.

19 News crews were in Berea to capture the newly-acquired quarterback’s arrival.

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Kimberly Martin, Watson flew into Northeast Ohio on Wednesday night with the anticipation of meeting coaches and completing his physical on Thursday.

Watson’s trip to Berea comes after reports that a second grand jury in Texas is considering an indictment on accusations of sexual misconduct involving the quarterback, according to the New York Times.

The Cleveland Browns acquired Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans.

The team also guaranteed $230 million to Watson in a record-breaking NFL contract.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

Akron pizza delivery driver set up and robbed on a delivery
Akron pizza delivery driver set up and robbed at gunpoint on a delivery
2 males were shot near East 112th and Benham Avenue on the city's east side.
2 teens shot on Cleveland’s East Side
Social media blows up after Deshaun Watson’s first Cleveland news conference
Social media blows up after Deshaun Watson’s first Cleveland news conference
Akron pizza delivery driver set up and robbed on a delivery
Akron pizza delivery driver set up and robbed on a delivery
Collaborative Investigation Nets Approximately 10 kilograms of hallucinogenic drug...
$1 million worth of DMT seized in Stark County drug bust