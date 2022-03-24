Deshaun Watson arrives to Cleveland Browns facility in Berea

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson arrived to the Cleveland Browns facility late Thursday morning.

19 News crews were in Berea to capture the newly-acquired quarterback’s arrival.

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Kimberly Martin, Watson flew into Northeast Ohio on Wednesday night with the anticipation of meeting coaches and completing his physical on Thursday.

Deshaun Watson flew to Cleveland last night, I’m told. He had his physical this morning at the #Browns facility and he’ll spend time with coaches this afternoon — KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) March 24, 2022

Watson’s trip to Berea comes after reports that a second grand jury in Texas is considering an indictment on accusations of sexual misconduct involving the quarterback, according to the New York Times.

The Cleveland Browns acquired Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans.

The team also guaranteed $230 million to Watson in a record-breaking NFL contract.

