Drake donates $1 million to LeBron James’ I PROMISE School in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Multi-award winning rap star Drake said in an Instagram post Wednesday night that he will be personally donating and delivering $1 million to LeBron James’ I PROMISE school in Akron.

Drake said in the video that he and Eddie Miroslav, the owner of bitcoin casino sports gambling website Stake (which Drake is a partner of), will be donating the money and dropping it off “before the school year is over.”

“You asked me a very important question,” the four-time Grammy winner said prior to delivering the news. “What actually makes you feel rich in the soul?”

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who founded the school in 2018 in his hometown of Akron, had an emotional reaction to the news.

“Wow, I appreciate it,” the two-time NBA MVP said of the donation after an embrace with the rap star. “My kids are going to go crazy when they hear this”

The full conversation can be heard at the 3 minute 15 second mark:

A spokesperson for the LeBron James Family Foundation confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon.

“Drake is a special friend of our family and we’re working closely with his team to finalize details of this donation to the LeBron James Family Foundation,” they said.

