2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Drake donates $1 million to LeBron James’ I PROMISE School in Akron

Multi-award winning rap star Drake will be personally donating $1 million to the I PROMISE school.
Multi-award winning rap star Drake will be personally donating $1 million to the I PROMISE...
Multi-award winning rap star Drake will be personally donating $1 million to the I PROMISE school.(Getty Images)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Multi-award winning rap star Drake said in an Instagram post Wednesday night that he will be personally donating and delivering $1 million to LeBron James’ I PROMISE school in Akron.

Drake said in the video that he and Eddie Miroslav, the owner of bitcoin casino sports gambling website Stake (which Drake is a partner of), will be donating the money and dropping it off “before the school year is over.”

“You asked me a very important question,” the four-time Grammy winner said prior to delivering the news. “What actually makes you feel rich in the soul?”

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who founded the school in 2018 in his hometown of Akron, had an emotional reaction to the news.

“Wow, I appreciate it,” the two-time NBA MVP said of the donation after an embrace with the rap star. “My kids are going to go crazy when they hear this”

The full conversation can be heard at the 3 minute 15 second mark:

A spokesperson for the LeBron James Family Foundation confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon.

“Drake is a special friend of our family and we’re working closely with his team to finalize details of this donation to the LeBron James Family Foundation,” they said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

Meijer to open supercenters on April 28 in Brunswick (left) Canton (right)
Meijer to open supercenters on April 28 in Brunswick, Canton
Golf generic
Euclid neighborhood still frustrated over golf balls pelting their homes
South Miles Road (Source: Warrensville Heights city officials)
Warrensville Heights road closed due to partial collapse
(Source: Cleveland Clinic)
Cleveland Clinic sends more than 25 pallets of healthcare supplies to Ukraine