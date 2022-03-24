2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid, Cleveland police ask for help in locating missing woman

Genesis Thomas (Source: Euclid police)((Source: Euclid police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who family members said suffers from some mental challenges is missing from her home in Cleveland.

Family members also said Genesis Thomas has not been taking her medication.

Thomas currently has an active warrant with Cleveland police.

Euclid police said Thomas has been known to frequent the area of E. 250th Street and Euclid Avenue.

If you have any information, please call Euclid or Cleveland police.

