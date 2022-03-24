2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid neighborhood still frustrated over golf balls pelting their homes

By Katie Tercek
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors living behind Briardale Greens Gulf Course have been waiting eight months for Euclid city officials to put up netting in their backyards to prevent golf balls from damaging their homes.

Residents said people and pets have also been hit by the golf balls.

“It seems like the city should represent me. And not hide from me,” said David Kucinski, who lives behind the golf course. “I’ve spoken over the fence in the fall just in hopes to find out when something would happen. The city has neglected speaking to me personally on the issue,” said Kucinski.

In June 2021, city officials told 19 news the netting hadn’t been installed yet because of supply chain issues.

When 19 News followed up in September 2021, the city had received the netting, but putting it up all depended on coordination with a vendor.

In March 2022, city officials said they will visit the golf course within the next two weeks to assess how they are going to take care of the golf ball problem.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

