2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz removed from Biden’s sports council

Both Oz and Walker are Republicans who were appointed by President Joe Biden’s predecessor,...
Both Oz and Walker are Republicans who were appointed by President Joe Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump.(POOL via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The White House has removed Dr. Mehmet Oz — best known as daytime TV’s host of “The Dr. Oz Show” — and former football star Herschel Walker from the President’s Council on Sports, Nutrition and Fitness as both men run for U.S. Senate.

Oz and Walker — both are Republicans — were appointed by President Joe Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, and Oz quickly went to social media to claim that he was being removed for political reasons.

“It’s beyond sad that Joe Biden would politicize such an important issue like health,” Oz said in a video he posted to Twitter.

The White House on Wednesday posted two new appointments to the council, while a White House official said Oz and Walker were asked to resign because the White House doesn’t permit candidates for federal office to serve on boards.

The letter from the White House Office of Presidential Personnel asked the men to resign Wednesday or be removed by the end of the day. Walker announced his candidacy in Georgia on Aug. 25 and Oz announced his candidacy in Pennsylvania on Nov. 30.

Oz said he had no intention of resigning and “if President Biden wants to politicize health, he’ll have to fire me.” Walker also took to Twitter on Thursday to attribute his removal to politics.

The White House said it made the announcement once it had appointees with which to replace Oz and Walker.

They are: José Andrés, a chef, restaurant owner and founder of World Central Kitchen, an international relief organization that promotes healthy food and deploys field kitchens to respond to food crises around the world, including Ukraine; and Elena Delle Donne, a two-time winner of the WNBA’s most valuable player award and an Olympic gold medalist for Team USA who founded the Elena Delle Donne Charitable Foundation to raise money for Lyme Disease research and special needs programs.

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2021, file photo Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a...
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2021, file photo Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a rally in Perry, Ga. Walker was removed from the President's Council on Sports, Nutrition and Fitness as he is running for U.S. Senate.(Ben Gray | AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

Desmond Saine
Army soldier accused of raping college student in dorm room
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a missing...
Missing 1-year-old boy from Tennessee located; Amber Alert canceled
Akron pizza delivery driver set up and robbed on a delivery
Akron pizza delivery driver set up and robbed at gunpoint on a delivery
2 males were shot near East 112th and Benham Avenue on the city's east side.
2 teens shot on Cleveland’s East Side
Social media blows up after Deshaun Watson’s first Cleveland news conference
Social media blows up after Deshaun Watson’s first Cleveland news conference