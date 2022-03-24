2 Strong 4 Bullies
More than a dozen applicants interested in the job after former Hudson mayor’s infamous ice fishing comments

By Misty Stiver and Sara Goldenberg
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT
HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - You may remember hearing some controversial remarks from Hudson’s mayor at a city council meeting last month.

He called it quits after making local and national headlines.

“If you open this up to ice fishing, while on the surface it sounds good, then what happens next year?” he said. “If you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem-- prostitution,” said Craig Shubert, the former mayor of Hudson.

Now, the search for the next mayor to fill his seat is on.

Despite the recent drama, 19 Investigates found several people have stepped up to the plate wanting the job.

“We had far more applications than we thought we would have,” said Chris Foster, the council president, at a recent city council meeting.

We found a surprising surge in candidates seeking to fill this vacancy at Hudson City Hall.

“It’s funny, when people say, you know, there’s been controversy in Hudson and we’re never going to get another application,” Foster said at the meeting.

Craig Shubert resigned as the city’s mayor in February, just days after what he said about ice fishing during a council meeting went viral.

Right away, city council started the search for an interim mayor, looking for someone to fill what’s described as a “part-time, ceremonial” role.

19 Investigates found a total of 17 people applied.

We got copies of the applications and resumes from all 17 people who expressed interest in the job, through public records.

Despite having impressive resumes, two of the applicants didn’t meet residency requirements.

To be mayor, you have to live in Hudson for at least two consecutive years.

But several applicants have been residents for decades.

Former Hudson Mayor David Basil also threw his hat in the ring for the interim role.

19 Investigates found at least one resident referenced the former mayor’s comments.

He wrote on his application “my sole campaign promise is that I won’t say stupid things.”

In a reference letter for another applicant, a Hudson resident wrote, “we are going to need someone who can bring a divided town together.”

City council president and acting Mayor Chris Foster was sitting next to Shubert when he made the now-infamous ice fishing comments.

He said the new mayor will be picked with the same process they used to select the charter review commission.

They will give the list of applicants to city council and suggest each council member pick six names.

Foster said if a candidate’s name was mentioned three times or more, they will be brought in for an interview.

Council members will have a special meeting in four weeks to choose an interim mayor before the April 14 deadline.

Once selected, the interim Mayor will preside until the November 2022 general election, when residents get to decide who takes over.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

