More than half of US states saw more deaths than births in 2021

Baby feet.
Baby feet.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT
(CNN) - Half of the states in the U.S. saw more deaths than births in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Researchers say the “natural decrease” – more people dying than babies born in a particular population – came from, in part, an aging population and an increase in deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Northeast region was hit the hardest by natural decrease, having more deaths than births in seven of the nine states.

Other findings from the census showed deaths in the U.S. rose 19% from 2019 to 2020 – the biggest yearly increase reported in over a century.

The U.S. Census Bureau said the 2020-2021 period was unique because it was the first time the COVID-19 pandemic affected both births and deaths.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

