NCOSE: Cleveland Browns organization ‘does not take sexual assault and abuse seriously’

Deshaun Watson - NFL quarterback
Deshaun Watson - NFL quarterback(Source: Houston Texans via MGN)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Center on Sexual Exploitation released an open letter to the Cleveland Browns and its owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, after the team acquired Deshaun Watson in a trade.

The statement from the NCOSE comes just days after Watson signed a record-breaking contract with Cleveland, despite active allegations against the quarterback in civil court from 22 different women claiming sexual assault and harassment.

A grand jury recently declined to indict Watson on criminal charges following a police investigation.

“Tolerance for exploitation” from both the Cleveland Browns organization and the NFL, as well as circumstances of forgiveness for violence against women, were among the National Center on Sexual Exploitation’s claims alleged in the letter to the Haslams.

NCOSE: Browns did not reach out to victims during 'comprehensive evaluation process'

“The actions of the Browns blatantly ignore pending legal cases, even rewarding a potential serial abuser. This fosters a culture of silence which only furthers the normalization of sexual violence against women,” the organization wrote.

Read the full letter here: “Deshaun Watson’s trade to the Cleveland Browns normalizes sexual exploitation”

The Haslams said they are “confident” moving forward with Watson.

