Neighboring home catches fire while Cleveland firefighters extinguish flames at vacant property

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters responded overnight to an incident at a vacant home near the city’s border with Garfield Heights.

A fire was reported at an unoccupied home on Bancroft Avenue near the intersection with Turney Road early Thursday morning.

19 News crews were on the scene as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, but the blaze spread to at least one adjacent home.

Working House Fire on The 8900 block of .Bancroft the house was vacant but the neighboring house caught fire. Everyone got out with no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/DHPbTyWQpA — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) March 24, 2022

There were no injuries reported at this time.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

