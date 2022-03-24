Northeast Ohio Weather: Feeling like winter this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A broad area of low pressure just west of Ohio will keep a mostly cloudy sky in place today. A blustery south to southwest wind at 10-20 mph. High temperatures in the 50s. Scattered showers will be in the area tomorrow. The air mass continues to get colder. Afternoon temperatures in the 40s. It will get even colder this weekend. Strong winds on Saturday with gusts over 40 mph at times out of the west and northwest. Expect an unsettled day with snow and rain in the forecast. High temperatures Saturday only around 40 degrees. It will get cold enough Saturday night for some lake effect snow to develop.

