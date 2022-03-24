Parma special education center wants to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to attend annual dance

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Staff and students at Parma Senior High School are shooting for the stars to have a special guest at their annual school luau.

The P.A.C.T.S special education career tech program wants to get Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to show them some moves during their school dance on April 29.

It’s the first time in two years they’re able to have the dance because of the pandemic.

Students invited the mega actor in a special video where they recreated some of Johnson’s movie and film roles. They’re asking the community to help share the video and tag The Rock using #RockToParma.

“He’s so funny and seems like such a great guy, but we know he does a lot of of outreach for individuals with disabilities, so we thought that this would be an awesome opportunity for him to come and join us and have fun,” said Erin Austin, an intervention specialist at Parma High.

“He’s also like a larger-than-life personality and we get to see part of the personalities of a lot of our students reflected in some of his movies,” said Marie Santiago, another intervention specialist at Parma.

