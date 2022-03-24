Report: 2nd grand jury considers indictment against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second grand jury in Texas is considering an indictment on accusations of sexual misconduct involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to the New York Times.

Twenty-two different women have filed civil complaints against Watson claiming sexual assault and harassment.

A grand jury in Harris County, Texas declined to indict Watson on criminal charges in nine cases earlier this month.

A 10th criminal complaint filed with Houston police for an incident that is alleged in an outside jurisdiction is the most recent case to be reviewed by this second grand jury in Brazoria County, according to the reports.

The complaint comes from one of the 22 female victims involved in the civil lawsuits.

A decision from the grand jury on whether to pursue criminal charges is expected either Thursday or Friday, according to the reports.

The Cleveland Browns acquired Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans.

The team also guaranteed $230 million to Watson in a record-breaking NFL contract.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson’s attorney and the lawyer representing the victims for additional comment.

