RTA says ‘buses and trains continue to be a safe place’ after fatal shooting on bus in Cleveland

Alleged altercation led to 21-year-old man dead, 28-year-old man in custody
RTA Healthline passengers concerned after murder inside bus near downtown Cleveland
RTA Healthline passengers concerned after murder inside bus near downtown Cleveland
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority released a formal statement Thursday afternoon, addressing the shooting of a man at a Healthline bus stop in East Cleveland on Monday night.

“A tragic incident like this one is a very rare occurrence on GCRTA service, and we firmly believe that our buses and trains continue to be a safe place for riders to travel throughout Greater Cleveland,” General Manager/CEO India Birdsong stated. “Over the past several years, we have invested heavily in security technology and surveillance systems to serve as a crime deterrent and investigative tool when situations arise.”

1 shot dead on RTA bus on Cleveland’s East Side, authorities say

David Kittreles, 21, of Cleveland, was shot and killed on an RTA Healthline bus Monday night.

A 28-year-old man was previously in custody for the shooting, but was released. Cuyahoga County prosecutors declined to pursue charges, citing self-defense and Ohio’s new ‘stand your ground’ law.

According to police, Kittreles and his girlfriend entered the bus and walked to the back where the shooter was sitting with his girlfriend.

Kittreles then allegedly began punching the man and during the fight, the shooter pulled out a gun and shot Kittreles, police said.

“Violence in our community affects all of us, and we are extremely saddened by the loss of life on Monday evening, aboard our HealthLine,” Birdsong stated. “As we move forward, GCRTA transit police will continue to review our policing and safety strategy to increase visibility, deter crime, and assist in investigation resolution. These efforts are intended to assist and enhance the overall safety of our customers, employees, and the public. "

