Speeding driver leaves Garfield Heights, crashes in Cleveland, police say

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver spotted speeding in Garfield Heights early Thursday morning, remains on the loose after crashing into a tree in Cleveland, Garfield Heights Police Chief Mark Kaye said.

Chief Kaye said an officer spotted the driver on Turney Road near the Garfield Heights/Cleveland border.

Driver crashes on Turney Road in Cleveland
Driver crashes on Turney Road in Cleveland

When the officer got onto Turney Road, Chief Kaye said the vehicle was already out of sight.

The officer continued north on Turney Road into Cleveland and saw the driver had run off the road and crashed near Tioga Road.

Two men, believed to be occupants of the car, were seen running on Tioga Road, but never located, said Chief Kaye.

