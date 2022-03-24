2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car

The driver who allegedly went past was issued a court summons for passing a stopped school bus while lights were activated. (WMTW, Surveillance Video via CNN)
By WMTW Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANDISH, Maine (WMTW) - A little girl in Maine almost got hit by a car, but her school bus driver grabbed her in the nick of time.

A security camera captured a school bus come to a stop the afternoon of March 16 in Standish, Maine. Video shows the doors open, and a 7-year-old girl walks down the steps, ready to exit.

That’s when bus driver Tina Dippolito noticed an approaching car not slowing down, according to Superintendent Paul Penna of Maine School Administrative District 6.

“Tina saw a sign that the parent wasn’t out when they usually are out when she gets there, so that caused her to pause, which thank God,” Penna said.

Dippolito grabbed onto the girl’s coat, pulling her to safety, as the car passed on the shoulder, just inches from the bus exit.

“I was absolutely astonished,” Penna said. “I’ve never seen anyone passing on the right like that with the doors open and having such disregard for student safety.”

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says they identified the car involved and the driver of it as 19-year-old Carly Rioux. She was issued a summons to court for passing a stopped school bus while lights were activated.

“I lost my breath,” said Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon, recalling the first time he viewed the security footage.

Penna praised Dippolito for preventing a tragedy and urged others to learn from this.

“Like Tina said earlier today, there were angels following her bus on that day,” he said.

Passing a stopped school bus is punishable by a $250 fine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

Rioter who destroyed Cleveland business sentenced to 48 months in prison
Rioter who destroyed Cleveland business sentenced to 48 months in prison
The driver who allegedly went past was issued a court summons for passing a stopped school bus...
School bus driver protects student after another car fails to stop
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires suspected missile into sea
Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
GRAPHIC: US government formally accuses Russia of comitting war crimes