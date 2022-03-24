Warrensville Heights road closed due to partial collapse

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials closed South Miles Road after part of the road collapsed Thursday morning.

According to Warrensville Heights officials, the collapse happened near Mill Creek, between the Word Church at 18903 South Miles Road and Nerone & Sons at 19501 South Miles Road.

South Miles Road ((Source: Warrensville Heights police))

Traffic is blocked in both directions.

Drivers are asked to use North Miles Road as an alternate.

