Accumulating snow, strong winds expected in Northeast Ohio this weekend (19 First Alert Weather)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major pattern shift will give our area true Winter conditions and strong winds through the weekend.

In the meantime, scattered rain showers will continue through the overnight hours.

Some light, wet snow may mix in after 3:00 AM.

Saturday will feature occasional snow showers and cold, windy weather.

As temperatures warm through the mid-30s Saturday afternoon, a little rain may mix in.

Sunday will be the coldest day of the weekend with highs only around 30 degrees and wind chill temperatures in the 20s.

Lake effect snow showers, bands, and squalls will drift across the area, bringing brief whiteout conditions and coating local roadways, and the ground.

Primary Snow Belt communities will see three to eight inches of snowfall by Sunday evening.

Secondary Snow Belt communities, including Cleveland, will end up with one to three inches of snowfall.

Outside of the Snow Belts, expect around half an inch or less.

The lake effect snow will wind down by Sunday evening.

Temperatures will remain below normal through the beginning of next week.

