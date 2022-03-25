Investigation suggests child accidentally shot and killed 10-year-old boy, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Just one day after a 10-year-old boy was fatally shot, Akron police have said their investigation suggests at least one other child pulled the trigger.

Akron police said the child was found shot and killed Thursday afternoon inside a home located in the 100 block of Dayton Place in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said the death of 10-year-old Kismet Sengdan was ruled a homicide.

According to police, officers arrived and found Sengdan dead from a gunshot wound to the head in an upstairs bedroom.

No one else was found inside the home when officers arrived on scene, according to police.

Akron police said detectives found and questioned multiple people, including at least three juveniles, who were seen leaving the home before officers arrived.

Akron police said preliminary information and evidence collected on scene suggests Sengdan’s death “appears to be the result of an unintentional discharge stemming from at least one other child’s mishandling of a firearm.”

A handgun was found at the home, according to police, and the shooting remains under investigation.

